Copper Mountain Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Eva Copper Project and Copper Mountain Mine

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2018 - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX:CMMC | ASX:C6C) ("Copper Mountain" or the "Company) announces that it has filed a technical report on the Feasibility Study for its Eva Copper Project (the "Eva Copper Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Eva Copper Technical Report is in support of the Company's October 1, 2018 news release announcing the Feasibility Study results on the Eva Copper Project.

The Company has also filed a technical report on its Copper Mountain Mine (the "CMM Technical Report") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The CMM Technical Report is in support of the Company's October 1, 2018 news release announcing an updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate for its Copper Mountain Mine. The Technical Report also includes the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the New Ingerbelle Project. The Company has corrected the Copper Mountain Mine Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource in the CMM Technical Report to 323 million tonnes grading 0.26% copper, 1.05 g/t silver and 0.08 g/t gold for 1.82 billion pounds of copper, 10.9 million ounces of silver and 0.87 million ounces of gold (compared to the October 1, 2018 press release of 344 million tonnes grading 0.26% copper, 0.82 g/t silver and 0.08 g/t gold for 1.96 billion pounds of copper, 9.05 million ounces of silver and 0.93 million ounces of gold). Copper Mountain Mine's Mineral Reserves and life of mine production plan remains unchanged.

The Eva Copper and CMM Technical Reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.CuMtn.com.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource estimate for the Copper Mountain Mine was prepared by Mr. Peter Holbek, B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc. P. Geo, who is the Vice President, Exploration of Copper Mountain Mining Corp.. Mr. Holbek serves as the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Holbek consents to the inclusion of the Mineral Resource in this news release and has approved the Mineral Resource information included in this news release.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine produces about 90 million pounds of copper equivalent per year with a large resource that remains open laterally and at depth. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

