Tasca Triples Princeton Gold Property Land Package to 14,650 hectares

VANCOUVER, November 19, 2018 - Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TAC, FSE:3TA) is pleased to announce it has completed a staking program of 10,637 hectares completely surrounding and expanding the size of the previously existing acreage of the New Princeton Gold discovery area to 14,650 hectares. Tasca's management and technical team feels the Company's recent gold discovery from the bedrock trenching merits this significant expansion of the Tasca land holdings in the Princeton area.

As detailed in its November 15, 2018 news release, Tasca announced a new gold discovery at its Princeton Gold Property. A total of 51 bedrock samples and 5 float samples were taken and submitted to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. for AuME TL-43 analysis with an upper limit of 1 g/t gold. Seventeen of the 56 samples returned value in excess of 1 g/t gold and had to be analyzed with procedure Au-AROR43 with an upper limit of 100 g/t gold. Three samples returned values in excess of 100 g/t gold, with a fourth sample reporting at 100 g/t gold. Tasca is awaiting a further analysis on the 4 samples.

"Tasca has made an important new gold discovery and we want to make sure Tasca's shareholders are fully positioned to best leverage their investment with this new discovery " said CEO Clive Massey. "Our land acquisition assures our shareholders Tasca will direct sufficient resources to moving the Princeton Gold Project forward."

Princeton Gold Property

The Princeton Gold Property lies 35 kilometres south of Princeton, British Columbia and 11 kilometers south of the producing Copper Mountain Copper Mine. The road accessible, 4013 hectare property is fully permitted for fifty trenching sites and ten drilling sites.

The Area 2 samples were collected from three separate locations consisting of angular float, sub crop or outcrop of rusty weathered, limonite stained quartz with trace to 5% very fine grained disseminated pyrite. Several of the samples exhibit remnant vugs or cellular boxwork structure.

A 2011 grid soil sampling survey indicates Area 2 hosts multiple, linear, parallel gold-in-soil anomalies with the strongest anomaly striking a minimum of 500 metres to a maximum of 650 metres in a northwestern direction.

The Princeton Gold Property is underlain by both Eocene Princeton Group volcanics and Triassic Jurassic Nicola Group volcanics. While there is little historical evidence of mineral discoveries in the Princeton Group volcanics, recent mapping by the British Columbia Geological Survey and by Tasca geologists suggests the quartz vein mineralization is hosted or intimately related to the Princeton volcanics.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca's geologist, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Forward-Looking Statements

