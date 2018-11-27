Arizona Silver Announces Appointment of Director

Vancouver, November 27, 2018 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eugene Spiering as a new independent member of the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Spiering is an Exploration Geologist with over 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and senior level project management in the Western United States, South America, and Europe. As VP Exploration, he participated in the discovery and development of the El Valle and Carles gold mines, and the Aguablanca nickel mine in Spain, along with discovery of 2 new uranium mineralized breccia pipes in Arizona. He was also responsible for the exploration and definition of 2 porphyry copper deposits near Yerington, Nevada. Mr. Spiering, is a consulting geologist and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined in the National Instrument 42-101. He is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, & Exploration (SME #4164070RM), a fellow member of Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM #222207) and served as SME 2015-2016 Henry Krumb Guest Lecturer. Mr. Spiering is on the Board of Southern Silver Exploration Corp., and acts as Chairman of the audit committee of ("SSV" on the TSX-V), a silver development project in Mexico. We are honored to have Eugene as a member of our team.

"Eugene has viewed our data on Sycamore Canyon and Ramsey is very optimistic about our findings," stated Mike Stark, Chairman, "He wants to be part of this project." Please review recent news releases and an interview with Greg Hahn our President, in the links below.

https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/stocktube/9096/arizona-silver-reports-positive-first-findings-at-sycamore-canyon-9096.html

http://arizonasilverexploration.com/home-page/arizona-silver-sampling-doubles-target-zone-width-at-sycamore-canyon-gold-silver-project/

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO

Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

