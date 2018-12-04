Miramont Receives Drilling Permit for Cerro Hermoso

Vancouver, December 4, 2018 - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FSE: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the required drilling permit for its Cerro Hermoso project in southern Peru. The Company anticipates drilling to begin early in the New Year.

Bill Pincus, Miramont's President and CEO said, "We are very happy to begin our drill program at this exciting prospect. Our geologists have worked long and hard to advance this project and surface exploration continues to yield more and more evidence of widespread mineralization. It's now time to test it with the drill rig."

"Miramont also knows that working with the local community is vital. Our team makes a substantial effort in this area and is fortunate to have a positive working relationship with all local parties. We are glad to have their support and will work hard to maintain it."

Cerro Hermoso is a large diatreme-hosted system with various styles of copper, gold and silver mineralization found in a four square kilometer area. It has many similar characteristics to other diatreme systems that are known to host large bulk-tonnage polymetallic deposits. Three priority drill targets have been identified by a combination of geologic mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical prospecting. These are known as the Central Breccia Zone (Gold), the Stockwork Zone (Copper/Silver) and the Carbonate Replacement Zone (Copper/Silver). All three targets will be tested in the upcoming program. Further information can be found on the Company's website.

Miramont has contracted AK Drilling International to conduct the first-phase diamond-core drilling program and is now coordinating mobilization of the drill rig. The Company has also completed construction of a core-shack and related infrastructure.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Pincus, CPG, President and CEO of Miramont and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's key assets are located in southern Peru. The Cerro Hermoso property hosts a 1.4km diameter breccia pipe targeting gold - polymetallic mineralization, while the Lukkacha property is targeting porphyry copper mineralization.

