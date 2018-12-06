Orbit Garant Drilling announces results of voting at its annual & special meeting

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 6, 2018 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday in Montreal.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the election are set out below:

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Éric Alexandre 28,850,418 200 100% 0.00% Pierre Alexandre 28,850,418 200 100% 0.00% Paul Carmel 28,849,618 1,000 100% 0.00% William N. Gula 28,849,618 1,000 100% 0.00% Jean-Yves Laliberté 28,849,618 1,000 100% 0.00%

Shareholders also approved the re-adoption of the Company's stock option plan and all unallocated options thereunder.

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 235 drill rigs and more than 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.