Buenaventura Announces a Temporary Suspension of Production at Orcopampa Mine

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE:BVN)(Lima Stock Exchange:BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that it is temporarily suspending production at its Orcopampa mine from December 17, 2018 through January 31, 2019.

In line with the Company's strategy to prioritize Orcopampa’s De-bottlenecking Program over ore extraction as was announced within the Company’s 2Q18 Operating Release on July 12, 2018, Buenaventura´s management has made the necessary decision to cease production temporarily in order to focus on centralizing the operation.

The plan is to optimize the current infrastructure by improving the mine ventilation system and reinforcing the galleries to ensure the safety of Orcopampa’s on site team, consistent with Buenaventura’s ongoing focus on mine safety as the Company’s foremost priority. During the temporary suspension of production, approximately 550 workers will perform the activities related to optimizing the current infrastructure.

Total plan production for 2018 and 2019 will not be materially affected.

Buenaventura today informed the Peruvian Ministry of Labor of the temporary suspension of work due to Force Majeure.

The Company will provide updates accordingly once production at the Orcopampa mine has been reestablished.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp.), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

