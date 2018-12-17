International Zeolite Resumes Trading; Files Annual & Q1 Financials

Vancouver, December 17, 2018 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products is pleased to report the Company's shares will recommence trading Monday, December 17, 2018. The late filing of the Company's June 30th, 2018 Audited Financials and Management Discussion and Analysis was due to an in-depth review by the Company's Auditors which included an independent third-party evaluation of the acquisition of the private company Earth Innovations Inc (EII).

Concurrently, the Company filed its Q1 2018 Interim Financials and Management Discussion and Analysis reporting an increase in gross sales of $193,000 compared to Q1 of the previous year. These figures include a 130% increase in sales at EII during the quarter versus the 2017 period, prior to the Company's acquisition of EII.

Ray Paquette, CEO states "We continue to advance current projects and look forward to reporting on results of on-going research and the further development of sales through new and existing channels."

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

