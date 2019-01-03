Voyageur Engages Xnergy Financial Investment Banking

CALGARY, Jan. 03, 2019 - Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSXV-VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Xnergy Financial Banking, of San Francisco, California and a member FINRA/SIPC to assist the Company in identifying institutional and other investors to assist the Company with its financing needs.



About Xnergy Financial LLC

Xnergy is a FINRA registered investment banking firm providing financing and merger, acquisition and disposition services to emerging growth and middle market companies. Xnergy services both public and private companies seeking debt and equity capital to fund growth initiatives, acquisitions, buyouts, and shareholder liquidly. Through its network, Xnergy has the resources and expertise to serve the investment banking needs of clients around the world, across a broad range of industry sectors. For further information, please visit: www.xnergy.com. ​

About Voyageur Minerals

Voyageur is a Calgary based company which owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical and industrial barite market, and interests in two high grade lithium brine projects in Utah USA.

Voyageur's business plan is to develop its barite deposit at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, for near term cash flow, while it continues exploration for critical and strategic minerals. The Frances Creek project is moving forward to manufacture pharmaceutical grade barium sulfate and high purity Blanc fixe barium sulfate for the paint and plastic markets.

As the news release of November 8, 2018 states, the Company has recently signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Chief Medical Supplies Ltd. to manufacture its barium contrast product to achieve the barium contrast business plan noted above.

The Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Mr. Brad Willis has reviewed this news release and approved it.

For further information, please contact: John Rucci, CEO Steven R. Livingston, VP Finance Cell (403) 383-8588 Cell (403) 471-1659 Office (587) 779-6166 Office (587) 779-6166 jrucci@voyageurminerals.ca steve@voyageurminerals.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Qualifying Transaction, including statements regarding the acquisition of future assets, the discovery and commercialization of commercial quantities of industrial minerals, the successful commercialization of the Company’s assets, expected operational activities, other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the risk that the assets do not provide commercial quantities or grades of marketable minerals, that even if they do contain commercial quantities of marketable minerals that the Company will not be able to economically produce such discoveries, the existence of commercial grades of commercial minerals, timing of obtaining required approvals, state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and future prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.