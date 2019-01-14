Deep Yellow Limited: December Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the Company's December Quarterly Activities Report.HIGHLIGHTS- Tumas 1 East (EPL 3496 Reptile Project) - highly significant uranium mineralisation identified in previously unknown tributary channels 1, 2, 4 and 5.o To date a total of 16km of highly prospective mineralised channel has been identified for follow-up resource drilling.o First stage of infill resource drilling has delineated a zone of 6.2km ready for resource estimation work with the balance to be infill-drilled during 2019.- Tumas 3 West (EPL 3497 Reptile Project) - infill resource drilling of a tributary palaeochannel identified 2.2km of mineralised channel also to be considered for resource estimation work.- Nova JV Project (EPLS 3669/3670) - 2018 exploration drilling totalling 122 RC holes involving 4,874m was completed.o Encouraging results encountered in palaeochannels on both EPLs.o At the Iguana Prospect on EPL 3669 drilling intersected narrow uranium mineralisation in basement rocks.- An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in Q1 2019 incorporating Tumas 1 East and Tumas 3 West.To view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1FH0987V





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





