Deep Yellow Limited: December Quarterly Activities Report
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tumas 1 East (EPL 3496 Reptile Project) - highly significant uranium mineralisation identified in previously unknown tributary channels 1, 2, 4 and 5.
o To date a total of 16km of highly prospective mineralised channel has been identified for follow-up resource drilling.
o First stage of infill resource drilling has delineated a zone of 6.2km ready for resource estimation work with the balance to be infill-drilled during 2019.
- Tumas 3 West (EPL 3497 Reptile Project) - infill resource drilling of a tributary palaeochannel identified 2.2km of mineralised channel also to be considered for resource estimation work.
- Nova JV Project (EPLS 3669/3670) - 2018 exploration drilling totalling 122 RC holes involving 4,874m was completed.
o Encouraging results encountered in palaeochannels on both EPLs.
o At the Iguana Prospect on EPL 3669 drilling intersected narrow uranium mineralisation in basement rocks.
- An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in Q1 2019 incorporating Tumas 1 East and Tumas 3 West.
To view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1FH0987V
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Source:
Deep Yellow Ltd.
Contact:
John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au