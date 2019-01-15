1.Visit Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. at V.R.I.C. Booth 618 2.Listen to Brian Fowler's Corporate presentation at Workshop 5 on Sunday Jan 20th at 2:00 pm.

Vancouver, January 15, 2019 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: EAU) is participating in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C) (Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place) on Sunday January 20, 2019 + Monday January 21, 2019. Registration opens at 7:00 am on both days, the Speaker Halls open at 8:30 am both days and the Trade Booths are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

To Register for Free (up to Saturday January 19th, 2019) please click on

https://cambridgehouse.com/register/76/start?promo=

ENTER PROMO CODE:"Engineer" click "apply" to receive your FREE ADMISSION

As of January 20th, the tickets are $40.00 each.

Meet Brian Fowler (Pres.) + Nelson DaSilva (Corp. Comm.)

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. Each year, the V.R.I.C. hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the Company's 100%-owned, 12,032 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km west of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified an Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a small, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, mine de-watering, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, For further information, please contact:

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo. Nelson Da Silva

President and Director Manager Corporate Communications

bfowler@engineergoldmines.com (604) 722-0041

Neither the TSX.V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX.V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.