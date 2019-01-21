Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ardiden Ltd: Management Transition

21.01.2019  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Canadian-focused lithium explorer and developer, Ardiden Ltd. ("ADV" or "the Company") (ASX:ADV) announces the resignation of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Brad Boyle effective immediately.

Mr Boyle joined Ardiden in 2016 and has been pivotal in advancing the Company's flagship Seymour Lake project and identifying the highly-prospective Pickle Lake Gold project. The Board of Ardiden will commence an immediate search for a new Chief Executive Officer and is confident of attracting a quality candidate to drive Ardiden's strategic objective of becoming a quality, diversified resource company.

Commenting on the departure of Mr Boyle, Non-Executive Chairman Neil Hackett said:

"Brad has been instrumental in driving the project portfolio of Ardiden. The Company's success at Seymour Lake, including the identification of numerous exploration targets, has ultimately led to a number of successful exploration programs, along with the acquisition of the Pickle Lake Gold project. During his tenure Mr Boyle has worked tirelessly to progress the Company, and I along with my fellow board members thank him for all his contribution.

Brad leaves Ardiden in a position of strength with a portfolio of projects."

In the interim, Non-Executive Chairman Neil Hackett will become Executive Chairman, and Non-Executive Director Peter Spitalny will share Chief Executive Officer duties.



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd.



Contact:

Investors: Neil Hackett Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900


Mineninfo

Ardiden Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.ardiden.com.au


