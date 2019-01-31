Erin Ventures Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S.

VICTORIA, January 31, 2019 - Erin Ventures Inc. (TSXV: EV) (OTCQB: ERVFF) ("Erin Ventures Inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on OTCQB under the symbol "ERVFF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV".

OTCQB is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV" and OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ERVFF". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.