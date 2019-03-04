Major Drilling Announces Senior Management Changes

MONCTON, March 04, 2019 - Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) today announced the appointment of Ian Ross as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). David Balser, current CFO, will step down from his position but will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the leadership team through a transition period.



Mr. Ross joined Major Drilling in 2011 and was the Company’s Corporate Controller. Mr. Larocque stated, “Ian has developed extensive knowledge of the Company having spent a significant amount of time at several of our operations. He also brings a strong financial background.”

“On behalf of our Board, our executive team, and our employees, I want to thank David for his leadership contributions over the past fifteen years with the Company,” said Mr. Larocque. “Over the last three and a half years, David has helped the Company navigate through difficult times while maintaining a strong financial position.”

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Denis Larocque, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (506) 857-8636

Fax: (506) 857-9211

ir@majordrilling.com