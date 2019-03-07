Orefinders Receives Drill Permits for Mirado, McGarry and Knight Projects

TORONTO, March 7, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to announce it has received drilling and exploration permits for all three of its properties, Mirado, McGarry and Knight Projects. These permits are valid for a period of three years.

"We spent a good portion of 2018 compiling large amounts of data from each of our projects to fully understand what work has been completed, its results and what that represents. This compilation was used to design these drill programs, which are now fully permitted," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders' CEO, who continued. "In that past, we have been cautious on exploration budgets as we firmly believed that the cost of capital has been too high, and the market was not rewarding good drill results. This equalled a poor environment for us to deploy capital to onto our properties, hence our acquisition strategy as of late. However, we are starting to see positive signs as metals prices strengthen and it's clear we are amid a mergers and acquisitions wave. We are not saying that we are there today, but this signals a shift towards exploration and we are now completely ready for when that day comes."

Details on Each of Orefinders Projects are Available Here:

Knight Project Presentation

McGarry Project Presentation

Mirado Project Presentation

Orefinders Corporate Presentation:

Orefinders Corporate Presentation

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX. In addition to the property assets listed above, Orefinders owns over 16% in Power Ore (PORE:TSXV).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.