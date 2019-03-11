Orefinders Webinar on Pacific Precious Strategy and Asset Details Now Available

TORONTO, March 11, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to announce that it has posted an investor webinar detailing its intention to acquire 40% of Pacific Precious ("Pacific"), owner of the Kuta Ridge Gold Project in Papua New Guinea.

This webinar details Orefinders strategy for this investment and the geologic potential the Kuta Ridge project presents. The investor webinar is available via the link below:

Click here to view the Pacific Precious Investor Webinar

About Pacific Precious

Pacific Precious is a privately-owned Canadian corporation which owns 100% of the Kuta Ridge Project. Pacific Precious is the trade name of Kuta Ridge Exploration Inc. Details of Orefinders announcement about Pacific Precious are in the Company's March 4, 2019 news release.

Click to View Pacific Precious' Kuta Ridge PowerPoint Presentation





Click here to View Photo Tour of Orefinders Kuta Ridge Site Visit





Click here to View Videos from Orefinders Kuta Ridge Site Visit

Pacific Precious Seed Round Financing

Accredited investors who may be interested in participating in the seed round financing of Pacific Precious should contact Orefinders CEO Stephen Stewart who can facilitate.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX. In addition to the property assets listed above, Orefinders owns over 16% in Power Ore (PORE:TSXV).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.