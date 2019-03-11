Avrupa drills 28.95 meters of 0.48% Copper and 0.77 g/t Gold at Sesmarias

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU:TSXV) is pleased to report on drilling results at its 100%-owned Sesmarias Prospect, located on the Alvalade license in the Pyrite Belt of south Portugal. This program explored new sectors of the Sesmarias Prospect and confirmed a new exploration and mineralization model for the District. The Company completed six holes totaling 2,498 meters and reported on successful progress in an earlier news release, dated February 11, 2019.



Highlights from the program include the following results:

SES026 intercepted 28.95 meters of 0.48% copper, 0.77 g/t gold, 15.7 ppm silver, 0.52% lead and 1.31% zinc.

SES026 extended the “10” Lens by 300 meters to the north from previous drilling.

The “10” Lens is now at 600 meters x 300 meters x 25 meters.

Mise-à-la-masse (MALM) geophysical anomalism extends another 150 meters past SES026 location.

SES028 intercepted the edge of a significant feeder zone stockwork beneath the “8” Lens. Assays indicated anomalous gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc throughout the entire length of the stockwork from 373.40 meters to 460.80 meters in depth, beneath the 8 Lens.

Discovered a possible new mineralized horizon in SES026, located above the “10” Lens, and intersected it again in SES027 and SES029.

Confirmed that the high grade “2” Lens is a fault-bounded fragment of massive sulfide mineralization with origin yet to be determined. Hole SES003, drilled previously on this target, is now also being assayed and will be reported shortly.

Continued re-logging of historic drill holes has upgraded targets in the northern portions of the Sesmarias Prospect.

Each hole drilled in this exploration phase of the Project has enhanced the revamping of the exploration model. Combined with strong assay results in SES026, in particular, the information will be used in the next drill targeting exercise for this large area.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, said, “Avrupa Minerals is excited about the continued positive results of the drilling on the “10” Lens. We have substantially increased the size and volume of known massive sulfide mineralization, as well as intercepted continued base and precious metal mineralization. With only seven holes into the lens itself, six of which intercepted between 15 and 58 meters of massive sulfides, we see plenty of further potential to upgrade the known prospect at Sesmarias. Discovery of the stockwork system in SES028 further supports that the Sesmarias system is a robust mineralizing event. We look forward to our next phase of the program.”

SES026 intercepted 28.95 meters of massive sulfide mineralization grading 0.48% copper and 0.77 g/t gold, extending the “10” massive sulfide lens to at least 600 meters in strike length. The top seven meters of the intercept contained higher grade silver, copper, lead, and zinc, followed by a nine-meter interval of 1.09 g/t gold, as shown in the table below. The hole was collared on a geophysical anomaly which extends a further 150 meters beyond the SES026 location. At this time, the estimated average dimensions of the 10 Lens are 600 meters long x 300 meters wide x 25 meters thick. The mineralization is open to the east boundary fault and to the west intersection of the Devonian host rocks and the Tertiary gravels. The lens appears to be cut by post-mineral dikes to the north and remains open to the south, though faulting may truncate the lens about 100 meters south of SES021.

SES026 From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(ppm) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Total lens 385.70 414.65 28.95 0.77 15.7 0.48 0.52 1.31 Base metal zone 385.70 392.70 7.00 0.52 19.0 0.66 0.57 1.44 Gold zone 392.70 401.70 9.00 1.09 13.7 0.40 .50 1.31 Table 1. Results from SES026

Mineralization in SES026 showed significantly higher gold values compared to previous drilling on the 10 Lens, as shown below, as well as slightly higher overall copper values.

Drill hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(ppm) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) SES010 228.40 286.25 57.85 0.45 25.1 0.32 0.61 1.95 SES019 263.50 315.20 51.70 0.40 17.35 0.44 0.75 2.71 including 264.15 299.05 34.90 0.38 20.67 0.40 0.99 3.46 and including 280.45 290.95 10.50 0.37 21.71 0.36 1.71 5.18 SES020 277.85 287.55 9.70 0.47 24.70 0.25 0.57 0.99 297.70 319.95 22.25 0.53 20.54 0.55 0.59 0.66 325.00 334.10 9.10 0.68 11.31 0.32 0.14 0.52 337.85 356.65 18.80 0.26 6.40 0.33 0.14 0.64 SES021 262.85 277.65 14.80 0.43 9.82 0.36 0.29 0.40 SES022 323.90 376.00 52.10 0.62 17.31 0.43 0.49 0.98 Table 2. Previous drill results on the “10” Lens

The following figures demonstrate the robustness and increased size of the “10” Lens at Sesmarias. Note the open areas to the north of the known massive sulfide locations. The Sesmarias Prospect area continues for a further 1000 meters to the north of the area of the present phase of drilling.

Figure 1. Plan view of the “10” Lens, “2” Lens, and “8-9” Lens/Horizon (red) and East Bounding Fault zone (transparent blue). The recently drilled holes are highlighted with a transparent box.

Figure 2. Long section view (looking to the east) of the “2” Lens, “26” Horizon and “10” Lens (in red). Note the large, unexplored area to the left of the 26 Horizon and the 10 Lens. The “8” Lens Area and “9” Horizon are marked with dashed red lines. The Eastern Bounding Fault is the darker blue background. The recently drilled holes are highlighted with a transparent box.

SES028 hit 87.40 meters of stockwork quartz-iron sulfide veining that marks the possible edge of a feeder zone for the, previously-discovered “8” Lens. Assays indicated anomalous gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc throughout the entire length of the stockwork from 373.40 meters to 460.80 meters in depth, beneath the 8 Lens. Examples of variable intervals of anomalism include:

From (m) To (m) Total (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (%) Zn (%) 373.40 399.95 26.55 0.09 373.40 405.65 32.25 0.3 379.20 387.60 8.40 0.26 393.40 398.30 4.90 0.28 444.30 460.80 16.50 8.8 0.24 0.44 447.30 460.80 13.50 0.18

SES026, SES027, and SES029 intersected a horizon of stockwork quartz-sulfide veining located 20-40 meters above the “10” lens (see Figure 2). While mostly iron sulfides, the location of the horizon suggests potential for another possible mineral layer in the Sesmarias massive sulfide system.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a prospect generator model. The Company holds one 100%-owned, self-funded flagship project, the Alvalade VMS Project. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo, and Germany.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

“Paul W. Kuhn”



Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.