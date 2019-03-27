Adamera Updates Shareholders on Recently Developed Lamefoot South Drill Targets

Vancouver, March 27, 2019 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) has completed an intensive exploration program on the Lamefoot South property in Washington State. As a result, numerous high-grade gold targets have been defined for drilling. Adamera is now shifting from target generation to target drilling and is currently devising a substantial drill program that will definitively test the targets on this property.

The Lamefoot South targets exhibit geophysical, geochemical and geological characteristics consistent with mineralization associated with the past producing Lamefoot Gold Mine which is located 300 metres to the north. The Lamefoot Gold Mine was the largest and highest grade mine in the Cooke Mountain District. The ore from this mine occurred as magnetite sulfide rich mineralization at the Limestone-clastic contact and as silica-sulfide veins in the clastic rocks near limestone. The silica-sulfide veined ore was reportedly the dominant form of mineralization in the mine.

Magnetic anomalies coincident with gold in soil represent magnetite-sulfide target mineralization and the induced polarization (IP) anomalies with gold in soil represent veined target mineralization in the clastic rocks. The exploration data defines significant sized targets, one of which covers an area greater than 400 x 200 metres.

"The Lamefoot South property is ready to drill. Multiple layers of exploration data corroborate high priority targets proximal to a high-grade past producing gold mine. There is an old saying that states, the best place to look for a mine is close to a mine and in this case our data appears to reflect that possibility. Our top target is a strong magnetic and IP target with coincident gold and arsenic soil anomalies. The target is less than 300 metres from the Lamefoot mine, within the mineralizing structure and along the same or similar lithological contact. In my opinion, we couldn't have a better drill target unless mineralization was sticking out of the ground," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

Martin St. Pierre P.Geoph, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed certain data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Tel: (604) 689-2010 Fax: (604) 484-7143

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy

of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements

relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.