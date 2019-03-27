Avrupa confirms high grade copper assays of Sesmarias "2" Lens on the Alvalade Project, Portugal

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2019 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU:TSXV) (AVPMF:US OTC) (8AM:FRANKFURT) is pleased to provide assay results for drill hole SES003 which was drilled on the Alvalade Project in 2014, but not analyzed until now due to its general proximity and similar visible characteristics to drill hole SES002. The SES003 assays were completed now in order to be added into Avrupa’s 3D model of the “2” Lens. Hole SES002 is the Sesmarias “2” Lens discovery hole, and its assay results are also shown below. SES003 added approximately 18 meters of dip length to the “2” Lens, as calculated in 2014. Results from SES003 are comparable to those from SES002, as shown in the tables below.



Simplified interpretive section through SES002/003/004/005. From this interpretation, the massive sulfide horizon strikes northwest, and dips moderately to steeply towards the northeast. Prepared by B. MacFarlane, 2014



Interpretive geologic map above the Sesmarias fence of drillholes. This sub-Tertiary interpretation utilized drillhole data, as well as MALM and DHEM geophysics to produce the map. Prepared by B. MacFarlane, 2014





SULFIDE TYPE FROM TO TOTAL Cu % Ag ppm Pb % Zn % Sn % Co % Massive/semi-massive 132.05 145.70 13.65 1.92 38.8 1.03 1.91 0.03 0.103 FROM TO TOTAL Cu ppm Ag ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm --- Co ppm Weak/moderate stockwork 145.70 152.50 6.80 4133 7.42 3908 11645 --- 296 Table 1. Results from SES003





SULFIDE TYPE FROM TO TOTAL Cu % Ag ppm Pb % Zn % Sn % Co % Massive/semi-massive 151.65 162.50 10.85 1.81 75.3 2.57 4.38 0.13 0.075 FROM TO TOTAL Cu ppm Ag ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm --- Co ppm Weak/moderate stockwork 162.50 168.50 6.00 4514 10.57 1886 4838 --- 528 Table 2. Previously reported results from SES002 (February 27, 2014).

To date, Avrupa has drilled seven closely-spaced, shallow core holes in the area of SES002 and SES003 to determine possible extent of the “2” Lens. Avrupa also conducted several types of downhole and surface geophysical surveys. Intercepts of broken massive sulfide mineralization in SES005, SES006, and SES007, along with results from the geophysical work, and review of the actual core material in all of the holes suggested that mineralization comprising the “2” Lens occurred in a fault zone (now understood as the eastern boundary fault described in recent news releases of February 11, 2019 and March 11, 2019). The interpretations from the 2014 drilling program suggested that the possible extents of the “2” Lens were on the order of 100-125 meters dip x 50-75 meters strike, and 5-10 meters thickness, as demonstrated in the following cross section and map view of the mineralization.



Work completed during the recent 2018 drilling program, including re-logging of the historic holes, sampling of SES003, drilling of SES030 which encountered the fault zone where sulfide mineralization was anticipated, and a full, computer-driven re-model of all data by project geologist J. Coder suggested similar, slightly enlarged parameters for the “2” Lens.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, stated, “Results of all work around the “2” Lens suggest presence of a small, high grade, copper-bearing body of massive sulfide mineralization. Strong indications of further mineralization contained within the bounding fault zone need to be followed-up by drilling along both strike and depth of the fault zone. At this time, we have not identified the source of this massive sulfide mineralization, but it is possible that further blocks of mineralization will be located within the fault.”

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a prospect generator model. The Company holds one 100%-owned, self-funded flagship project, the Alvalade VMS Project. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo, and Germany.

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.