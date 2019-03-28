Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Warrants Fully Exercised

Vancouver, March 28, 2019 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is pleased to announce that all of the warrants with expiry dates of September 13 and November 6, 2019 have been fully exercised. These warrants were from two private placements completed in 2017. The total number of warrants exercised was 1,575,565 shares at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for total proceeds of $1,575,565 which will be used for general working capital.

