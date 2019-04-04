Finlay Reports on the ATTY Property Option by Serengeti Resources Inc. and the Appointment of a Vice President, Corporate Relations

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2019 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") reports that Serengeti Resources Inc. ("Serengeti") has fulfilled the first anniversary financial requirements in regards to the option agreement of its ATTY Property.

The option agreement, which was entered into in March, 2018 (Reference: Finlay NR 01-18 dated March 5, 2018), has an 8 year term and is now in its second year. The Company looks forward to Serengeti's summer program on the ATTY with a minimum of $875,000 of work to be conducted.

The results of the 2018 field work conducted by Serengeti on the ATTY identified 4 drill targets - one of which confirmed and expanded the drill target identified by the Company's 2007 Titan IP geophysical survey.

The Company confirms that, per the option agreement, ownership of the ATTY Property does not get transferred unless and until such time as all the financial consideration of $1.85 million and work commitments of $12 million have been met by Serengeti.

The Company further announces the appointment of Ilona Barakso Lindsay as Vice President, Corporate Relations. Ms. Lindsay has worked for the Company for over 10 years and has been responsible for tenure management, accounting, corporate administration and recently, financings. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of British Columbia and is a director in the Barakso family companies.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The Company's properties are:

the Silver Hope Property which includes porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, along with three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mine (71 million oz. silver, 185 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold; Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001). The Silver Hope Property surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine;



the ATTY Property which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc. and which was recently optioned to Serengeti Resources Inc. (Finlay NR 01-18 dated March 5, 2018), and



the PIL Property, which is adjacent to Sable Resource's Baker Mine, has nine known mineralized zones including the recently discovered and expanded Pillar East gold-silver structural system. The Company is focused on the discovery of copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems on the PIL Property.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P.Eng.

President & CEO

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.