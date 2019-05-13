Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, May 13, 2019 - Focus Graphite Inc. (“Focus” or the "Company") (TSX-V: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC), an advanced exploration and mining company focused on the production of graphite concentrate, announced today that the Company will conduct an annual and special meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT) at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, 1 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, Ontario K1V 1B9. The proxy statement containing the meeting details and admission procedures were mailed to Registered Shareholders on April 15, 2019 and mailed to Beneficial Shareholders on April 18, 2019. The proxy-related materials are available on the Corporation’s website at www.focusgraphite.com and under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

