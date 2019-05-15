Initial Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold with Silver at the Philadelphia Vein Target in Mohave County, Arizona

Highlight: 3.1 metres grading 15.8 gpt Au and 90 gpt Ag from 7.6-10.7 metres deep<, TheNewswire - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is very pleased to announce that the first 3 drill holes have intersected the high-grade gold-silver vein structure at the Philadelphia property, Mohave County, Arizona.

PRC19-2

- Drill hole PRC19-2 intersected 10 feet grading 0.46 opt Au and 2.62 opt Ag from 25-35 feet - Depth (3 metres grading 15.8 gpt Au and 90 gpt Ag). Grade continued down the hole for total intercepts of 20 feet grading 0.30 opt Au and 2.46 opt Ag (6.1 meters grading 10.4 gpt Au and 84.4 gpt Ag) from 25-45 feet, or - A much larger interval totaling 70 feet from 25-95 feet grading 0.11 opt Au and 1.55 opt Ag (21.3 metres grading 3.78 gpt Au and 53.3 gpt Ag).

Drill hole PRC19-2 was drilled to intersect the high-grade vein target below the shallow underground workings off the Philadelphia #1 shaft, which was sunk in the early 1900s. Grade is contained within quartz veins within silicified rhyolite, which is typical of Oatman District style mineralization. The hole bottomed in barren footwall Precambrian granite which lies below the silicified rhyolite.

PRC19-1

- Drill hole PRC19-1 intersected 10 feet grading 0.21 opt Au and 1.45 opt Ag from 10-20 feet (3 metres grading 7.23 gpt Au and 49.6 gpt Ag). - Gold and silver continued for another 10 feet for a wider interval of 20 feet from 10-30 feet grading 0.12 opt Au and 1.36 opt Ag (6.1 metres grading 4.04 gpt Au and 46.8 gpt Ag).

Drill hole PRC19-1 was drilled to test the shallow upper levels of the vein target. The hole was also bottomed in barren Precambrian granite.

The increase in grade and thickness from the intercepts in PRC19-1 to PRC19-2 suggests strengthening of the mineral system down dip. PRC19-2 is nominally 50 feet down dip from PRC19-1. Reported intercepts are approximately true widths.

PRC19-3

Drill hole PRC19-3 was designed to test down dip of PRC19-2.The target was cut out by a fault concealed beneath thin alluvial cover, which blankets the entire target area. Nevertheless, we caught the tail end of the mineralized zone at 15-20 feet immediately below alluvial cover with 5 feet grading 0.125 opt Au and 0.49 opt Ag (1.5 metres grading 4.27 gpt Au and 16.7 gpt Ag).

Drill holes PRC19-4 through PRC19-6 were completed to test the continued down-dip projection of the Philadelphia vein target from PRC19-3. All three of these holes intersected the target where projected, with visible gold occasionally present in cuttings from all three holes. Samples from these drill holes are currently in the ALS laboratory. We anxiously await the results, which will be reported once they are received.

A geologic section for holes PRC19-1 through PRC19-6 has been posted to the web site at http://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-property/. An assay section will follow once assays are in for all six initial drill holes.

QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples were picked up at the drill sites by ALS Minerals personnel and transported under strict chain of custody to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Each sample was crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, a 250-gram split is taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns, subject to a four-acid digestion, and then analyzed by ICP/MS for a 33-element package including silver, and for atomic absorption gold analyses. Samples over 100 ppm silver are re-analyzed using ICP for higher concentration levels. Samples over 100 ppm Au will be re-assayed using 1-assay ton fire assay methods.

Greg Hahn, President, CEO, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news updated on Philadelphia property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO

Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

