Erin Ventures Appoints New Director

VICTORIA, May 17, 2019 - Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV: EV] is pleased to announce the appointment of Dusan Podunavac, P. Geo., to its Board of Directors. Throughout his career, Mr. Podunavac has been active in all facets of geological exploration, mine development and public policy advice in both the private and public sectors. Since 2014, Dusan has served as Project Manager for Erin Ventures Inc., overseeing its geological program at the Piskanja Boron Project.

Between 1988 and 2014, Mr. Podunavac held senior positions at the internationally acclaimed Geological Survey of Serbia, most notably as its Senior Geologist, then Technical Director, and ultimately as General Manager. In addition, Dusan served as Exploration Manager (Nonmetallic and Metallic Raw Materials) and Department Head - Mineral Resources Ltd. Assessment, at the Geological Survey where he was responsible for geological, mineralogical, metallurgical, and technical studies and the coordination and management of technical teams for multiple tasks (mineral exploration, hydrology, environmental, mining engineering, and remediation) for a diverse set of Mineral Resources Ltd. in both open pit and underground settings.

Specifically, Mr. Podunavac's expertise and duties at the Geological Survey included: management of the geological and engineering divisions within the institute, with supervision of technical teams of up to 250 professionals; team leader on mining feasibility studies; cash-flow analysis; international project-specific financing; and, the management/supervision of mining and environmental engineering, technical studies, mine planning, construction and remediation on multiple projects.

Along with his experience in the private sector, Mr. Podunavac has extensive experience consulting to the Serbian government and governments internationally. He has provided public policy advice in the areas of privatization of government-owned mining assets, along with all facets of mining regulations. Additionally, he has been called upon to provide technical evaluations to governments with respect to various mining operations and companies, as well as to perform environmental audits. As a result, Dusan has cultivated and maintains good working relationships with a variety of scientific researchers, policy managers, and government officials within Serbia and elsewhere.

"I believe that Dusan is a logical choice for our board," said Tim Daniels, CEO of Erin. "He is a geologist with extensive experience, both in the field and in management. He knows Piskanja intimately, as he has been involved with the project in various ways since 1997. Importantly, he is very well connected and respected within the local mining community and within the Ministry of Mining. And ultimately, he is a good man and is like-minded regarding how to best develop our project."

The appointment of Dusan Podunavac is subject to shareholder and TSXV approval.

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV" and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ERVFF". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

The technical information in this release was prepared and approved by James E Wallis, M.Sc. (Eng), P. Eng., a director of the company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the timing of future mineral resource estimates and the PEA, estimation of Mineral Resources Ltd., exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and future production and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. The words "believe," "expect," "feel," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "could," "should" and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to convert estimated Mineral Resources Ltd. to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks of the Business" in the Company's most recent regulatory filings which are posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities law. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.



Mineral Resources Ltd. are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource reported in this news release will ever be upgraded to a higher category or to reserves. U.S. persons are advised that while Mineral Resources Ltd. are recognized under Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. U.S. persons are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable.

