Finlay Minerals Ltd. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Alvin Jackson as Director, effective May 21, 2019, and the retirement of James Tutton as Director effective May 16, 2019.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Tutton for his long service as Director, and formerly as Chief Financial Officer, and wishes him the very best.

The Company welcomes Mr. Alvin Jackson as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Jackson has over 40 years of worldwide experience in mineral exploration and development. During his career, he has been directly involved with the exploration drilling and pre-feasibility studies on two major gold deposits: Detour Lake in Ontario and Golden Cross in New Zealand, and one porphyry copper deposit: Huckleberry in British Columbia - all of which subsequently became producers. His experience includes work as an Exploration Manager for Cyprus Minerals Canada from 1989 to 1992 and serving as President and CEO/COO of Eurozinc Mining between 1999 to 2005 where he directed that company in its acquisition of the Aljustrel and Neves Corvo zinc and copper mines in Portugal. Eurozinc subsequently grew to a market capitalization of over $1.5 billion before merging with Lundin Mining. Currently, Mr. Jackson serves as Director and Vice President, Exploration and Development of Freegold Ventures Ltd. as well as a director of Canasil Resources and International Samuel Exploration Corp..

Robert Brown, President and CEO of the Company states:

"I am very pleased that Alvin Jackson has joined our Board of Directors. Mr. Jackson has an excellent geological and exploration company business background which will be invaluable going forward with the Company's projects."

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The Company's properties are:

the Silver Hope Property which includes porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, along with three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mine (71 million oz. silver, 185 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold; Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001). The Silver Hope Property surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine;





the ATTY Property which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc. and which was recently optioned to Serengeti Resources Inc. (Finlay NR 01-18 dated March 5, 2018), and





the PIL Property, which is adjacent to Sable Resource's Baker Mine, has nine known mineralized zones including the recently discovered and expanded Pillar East gold-silver structural system. The Company is focused on the discovery of copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems on the PIL Property.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.