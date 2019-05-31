Orefinders Closes Pacific Precious Transaction

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to announce that has received TSX Venture Exchange final approval and has closed the Pacific Precious ("Pacific") transaction as described in the Company's May 15, 2019 news release.

"We are looking forward to the exploration work Pacific Precious has planned on the Kuta Ridge project in Papua New Guinea. For Orefinders shareholders, it's an exciting opportunity to get evolved in a high grade epithermal system whose veins and outcrop appear right at surface and of course on an island which is known for exceptional deposits," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

Orefinders encourages its shareholders to visit Pacific Precious' website for a presentation on the Kuta Ridge project along with plenty of photographs, webinar and videos showing the surface mineralisation, in place infrastructure and alluvial mining on site.

Pacific Precious Website

Pacific Precious was financed privately. Proceeds of this financing will be used towards the first phase of exploration by Pacific Precious on its 100%-owned Kuta Ridge project in Papua New Guinea, to establish the project as a property of merit. The exploration program will commence in the next two weeks.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused primarily within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

