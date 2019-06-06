Major Drilling Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

MONCTON, June 06, 2019 - Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) today reported results for the year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, ended April 30, 2019.



Highlights

In millions of Canadian dollars

(except loss per share)



Q4 2019



Q4 2018



YTD 2019



YTD 2018 Revenue $ 100.4 $ 95.4 $ 384.8 $ 342.3 Gross profit

As percentage of revenue 23.0

23.0

% 23.1

24.3

% 91.0

23.6

% 74.3

21.7

% EBITDA(1)

As percentage of revenue 10.7

10.6

% 10.2

10.7

% 39.2

10.2

% 24.7

7.2

% Net loss (3.0 ) (4.3 ) (18.1 ) (22.5 ) Loss per share (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.23 ) (0.28 )

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding restructuring charge (see “non-GAAP financial measure”)

Quarterly revenue was $100.4 million, up 5% from the $95.4 million recorded for the same quarter last year.

Annual revenue was $384.8 million, the Company’s highest annual revenue since 2013.

Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 23.0%, compared to 24.3% for the corresponding period last year.



EBITDA was up 5% to $10.7 million for the quarter, and up some 60% for the year as compared to the same period last year.

Net loss was $3.0 million or $0.04 per share for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million or $0.05 per share for the prior year quarter.

“We saw activity pick up in the second half of the quarter after getting off to a slow start with many of our rigs only restarting by mid-February,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc. “Our Canadian operations did particularly well at the end of the quarter as we grew our market share in specialized drilling.”

“As we finished our fiscal 2019 year, I am particularly pleased with the progress we have made in innovation towards increased productivity, safety, and meeting customers’ demands. Productivity gains from the tools developed, combined with price increases and our highly skilled labour force, are responsible for the improvement in our EBITDA this year. Also, we have recently developed new applications for our computerized consoles, which not only helps with recruitment but also gathers useful data for our customers,” said Mr. Larocque.

“The Company maintains a strong working capital position with net cash (net of debt) of $10.0 million. Net cash decreased this quarter due to a net working capital increase, mostly from higher receivables related to increased activity near the end of the quarter. As well, we spent $6.3 million on capital expenditures this quarter, adding four new rigs to our fleet. During the quarter, we sold nine rigs to local contractors in Burkina Faso and disposed of four older, inefficient and more costly rigs, in line with our strategy of improving our fleet and services. This brings the fleet total to 601 rigs,” added Mr. Larocque.

“As we look forward, the fundamentals driving the business continue to be encouraging for the coming quarter and fiscal 2020. The trend we saw at the end of our fourth quarter is continuing into our first quarter. Prices for drilling services continue to improve, although these improvements are presently offset somewhat by an increase in labour, mobilization and repair costs, which is typical in a ramp-up environment. As utilization rates gradually improve, we are starting to see considerable leverage in profitability as evidenced by an almost 60% increase in our EBITDA on a revenue increase of 12% for fiscal 2019.”

“Going into fiscal 2020, the Company expects to spend approximately $30 million in capital expenditures to meet customers’ demands, improve rig reliability, productivity and utilization, as well as to invest in our continuous improvement initiatives. However, we will remain vigilant and flexible in order to react and adjust to unforeseen market conditions.”

“Finally, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew McLaughlin to the position of Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel. Andrew joined Major Drilling in 2015 as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. He brought a wealth of international experience after spending nine years in Canada’s Foreign Service.”

Fourth quarter ended April 30, 2019

Total revenue for the quarter was $100.4 million, up 5% from revenue of $95.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The favourable foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, is estimated at $2 million on revenue, with a negligible impact on net earnings.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations increased by 12% to $51.0 million, compared to the same period last year, with all of the increase coming from our U.S. operations. During the quarter the Company incurred a one-time charge of $2.7 million related to a difficult project in Canada; however, the Company’s increased focus on specialized projects yielded improved margins compared to the same period last year.

South and Central American revenue decreased by 14% to $28.0 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. Modest activity increases in Mexico, the Guiana Shield and Brazil were offset by decreases in Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Asian and African operations reported revenue of $21.4 million, up 23% from the same period last year. Despite the shutdown of operations in Burkina Faso, the region saw substantial growth driven by Indonesia and South Africa.

The overall gross margin percentage for the quarter was 23.0%, compared to 24.3% for the same period last year. The quarter started off slowly in February with delayed startups and weather issues, however rebounded near the end of the quarter.

General and administrative costs were $11.1 million, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the same quarter last year, despite a higher volume of activity. The decrease was driven by the shutdown of operations in Burkina Faso as well as other restructuring initiatives in various countries.

Depreciation and amortization decreased by $2.0 million to $9.8 million, the result of reduced capital expenditures during the recent industry downturn.

The Company recorded a restructuring charge of $1.0 million in the quarter as operations were rationalized and staffing levels were adjusted to local market conditions in various countries.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $2.7 million compared to an expense of $2.5 million for the prior year period. The tax expense for the quarter was mainly impacted by non-tax affected losses in certain regions, non-deductible expenses, as well as an increase in activity levels in taxable jurisdictions.

Net loss was $3.0 million or $0.04 per share ($0.04 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million or $0.05 per share ($0.05 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level. EBITDA is commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as an indicator of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. This measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $ 100,397 $ 95,412 $ 384,822 $ 342,326 DIRECT COSTS 77,355 72,266 293,824 268,043 GROSS PROFIT 23,042 23,146 90,998 74,283 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 11,069 12,243 46,595 47,716 Other expenses 923 1,289 4,228 3,504 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 33 (157 ) (342 ) (206 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 334 (395 ) 1,295 (1,390 ) Finance costs 182 225 775 782 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 9,817 11,817 40,909 47,496 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 657 Restructuring charge 977 - 7,874 - 23,335 25,022 101,334 98,559 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (293 ) (1,876 ) (10,336 ) (24,276 ) INCOME TAX - PROVISION (RECOVERY) Current 1,653 2,633 7,761 7,824 Deferred 1,011 (163 ) (13 ) (9,648 ) 2,664 2,470 7,748 (1,824 ) NET LOSS $ (2,957 ) $ (4,346 ) $ (18,084 ) $ (22,452 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.28 )





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET LOSS $ (2,957 ) $ (4,346 ) $ (18,084 ) $ (22,452 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations (net of tax) 3,767 10,164 8,762 (16,766 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives (net of tax) (287 ) 8 (606 ) (127 ) COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS) $ 523 $ 5,826 $ (9,928 ) $ (39,345 )





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the twelve months ended April 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share-based Retained Foreign currency Share capital Reserves payments reserve earnings translation reserve Total BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2017 $ 239,751 $ 163 $ 19,250 $ 63,812 $ 86,787 $ 409,763 Exercise of stock options 1,513 - (310 ) - - 1,203 Share-based compensation - - 781 - - 781 241,264 163 19,721 63,812 86,787 411,747 Comprehensive earnings: Net loss - - - (22,452 ) - (22,452 ) Unrealized loss on foreign currency translations - - - - (16,766 ) (16,766 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives - (127 ) - - - (127 ) Total comprehensive loss - (127 ) - (22,452 ) (16,766 ) (39,345 ) BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2018 $ 241,264 $ 36 $ 19,721 $ 41,360 $ 70,021 $ 372,402 BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2018 $ 241,264 $ 36 $ 19,721 $ 41,360 $ 70,021 $ 372,402 Share-based compensation - - 526 - - 526 241,264 36 20,247 41,360 70,021 372,928 Comprehensive earnings: Net loss - - - (18,084 ) - (18,084 ) Unrealized gain on foreign currency translations - - - - 8,762 8,762 Unrealized loss on derivatives - (606 ) - - - (606 ) Total comprehensive loss - (606 ) - (18,084 ) 8,762 (9,928 ) BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2019 $ 241,264 $ (570 ) $ 20,247 $ 23,276 $ 78,783 $ 363,000





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before income tax $ (293 ) $ (1,876 ) $ (10,336 ) $ (24,276 ) Operating items not involving cash Depreciation and amortization 9,817 11,817 40,909 48,153 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 33 (157 ) (342 ) (206 ) Share-based compensation 123 166 526 781 Restructuring charge (non-cash portion) 1,227 - 7,274 - Finance costs recognized in loss before income tax 182 225 775 782 11,089 10,175 38,806 25,234 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (14,528 ) (18,013 ) (7,345 ) (8,397 ) Finance costs paid (182 ) (225 ) (775 ) (782 ) Income taxes paid (2,851 ) (1,285 ) (9,724 ) (5,883 ) Cash flow (used in) from operating activities (6,472 ) (9,348 ) 20,962 10,172 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (509 ) (756 ) (2,137 ) (3,207 ) Proceeds from draw on long-term debt - - - 15,000 Issuance of common shares due to exercise of stock options - - - 1,203 Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (509 ) (756 ) (2,137 ) 12,996 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payment of consideration for previous business acquisition - - - (5,135 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (net of direct financing) (6,321 ) (4,757 ) (25,487 ) (22,510 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,290 799 11,933 2,662 Cash flow used in investing activities (4,031 ) (3,958 ) (13,554 ) (24,983 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 387 839 839 (2,904 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (10,625 ) (13,223 ) 6,110 (4,719 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 37,991 34,479 21,256 25,975 CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 27,366 $ 21,256 $ 27,366 $ 21,256





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As at April 30, 2019 and April 30, 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 27,366 $ 21,256 Trade and other receivables 88,029 88,372 Note receivable 516 495 Income tax receivable 3,978 4,517 Inventories 90,325 82,519 Prepaid expenses 5,099 2,924 215,313 200,083 NOTE RECEIVABLE 44 559 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 164,266 185,364 DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS 23,374 23,196 GOODWILL 58,300 57,851 $ 461,297 $ 467,053 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 63,376 $ 55,906 Income tax payable 1,209 3,794 Current portion of long-term debt 1,060 1,934 65,645 61,634 LONG-TERM DEBT 16,298 17,407 DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES 16,354 15,610 98,297 94,651 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 241,264 241,264 Reserves (570 ) 36 Share-based payments reserve 20,247 19,721 Retained earnings 23,276 41,360 Foreign currency translation reserve 78,783 70,021 363,000 372,402 $ 461,297 $ 467,053

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2019 AND 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

SEGMENTED INFORMATION



The Company’s operations are divided into three geographic segments corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in note 4 presented in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2019. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general and corporate expenses, restructuring charge and income tax. Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Canada - U.S.* $ 50,982 $ 45,536 $ 196,105 $ 185,879 South and Central America 28,044 32,511 108,139 93,714 Asia and Africa 21,371 17,365 80,578 62,733 $ 100,397 $ 95,412 $ 384,822 $ 342,326 Earnings (loss) from operations Canada - U.S. $ 1,554 $ (3,640 ) $ 6,057 $ (10,727 ) South and Central America (757 ) 3,711 (4,307 ) (4,115 ) Asia and Africa 1,020 525 2,970 (1,516 ) 1,817 596 4,720 (16,358 ) Finance costs 182 225 775 782 General corporate expenses** 951 2,247 6,407 7,136 Restructuring charge 977 - 7,874 - Income tax 2,664 2,470 7,748 (1,824 ) 4,774 4,942 22,804 6,094 Net loss $ (2,957 ) $ (4,346 ) $ (18,084 ) $ (22,452 )





Depreciation and amortization Canada - U.S. $ 4,648 $ 6,195 $ 19,168 $ 24,694 South and Central America 3,522 3,188 13,085 13,239 Asia and Africa 1,613 2,370 8,381 9,914 Unallocated and corporate assets 34 64 275 306 Total depreciation and amortization $ 9,817 $ 11,817 $ 40,909 $ 48,153

*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $26,460 and $27,369 for Canadian operations for the three months ended April 30, 2019, and 2018 respectively, and $94,561 and $95,840 for the twelve months ended April 30, 2019 and 2018 respectively.

**General corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices, stock options and certain unallocated costs.