Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

28.06.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 - Titan Mining Corp. (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announced that, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019, shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten, and each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company.

A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors is provided below:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld
Name of Nominee Number % Number % Number %
John Boehner 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %
Lenard Boggio 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %
Gregory Clark 60,394,464 99.95 % - - 31,103 0.05 %
James Gowans 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %
William Mulrow 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %
Purni Parikh 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %
George Pataki 60,374,067 99.91 % - - 51,500 0.09 %
Donald R. Taylor 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %
Robert P. Wares 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %
Richard W. Warke 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %


Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to set the auditor’s remuneration.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jacqueline Allison – Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 205 | Email: jallison@titanminingcorp.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Titan Mining Corp.

Titan Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2H5QN
CA88831L1031
www.titanminingcorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap