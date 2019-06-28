Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 - Titan Mining Corp. (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announced that, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019, shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten, and each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company.



A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors is provided below:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Name of Nominee Number % Number % Number % John Boehner 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 % Lenard Boggio 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 % Gregory Clark 60,394,464 99.95 % - - 31,103 0.05 % James Gowans 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 % William Mulrow 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 % Purni Parikh 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 % George Pataki 60,374,067 99.91 % - - 51,500 0.09 % Donald R. Taylor 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 % Robert P. Wares 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 % Richard W. Warke 60,405,767 99.97 % - - 19,800 0.03 %



Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to set the auditor’s remuneration.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

