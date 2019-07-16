Pure Gold Announces Concurrent Non-Brokered Financing Increasing Its Total Financing to $45.5 Million

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:PGM) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, concurrent with its $32.5 million bought-deal private placement announced on June 21, 2019, led by Sprott Capital Partners and a syndicate of underwriters, the Company has agreed to issue up to a further 23,700,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.55 per Unit (the “Transaction”) for additional gross proceeds of up to $13,035,000, on a non-brokered basis, including up to 11,850,000 Units each, to AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (“AngloGold”) and an institutional investor, increasing the total to be raised to $45.5 million.



Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be transferrable and entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for three years from the closing of the Offering at a price of C$0.85.

The net proceeds received from the Transaction will be used for the Company’s exploration and development activities and for general corporate purposes. A subscription fee of 6.0% is payable on one-half of the gross proceeds of the Transaction.

It is expected that the closing of the Transaction will occur on or about July 18, 2019 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and SARB approval for the AngloGold portion. The securities to be issued under the Transaction will have a hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

AngloGold is considered a “related party” of Pure Gold as it currently owns approximately 14.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pure Gold on a non-diluted basis and, accordingly, the AngloGold portion of the Transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The AngloGold portion of the Transaction (the “AngloGold Private Placement”) is exempt from the minority approval requirement of Section 5.6 and the formal valuation requirement of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the AngloGold Private Placement, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the AngloGold Private Placement, exceeds 25% of Pure Gold’s market capitalization. A material change report in connection with the AngloGold Private Placement will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the AngloGold Private Placement. This shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wishes to complete the AngloGold Private Placement in a timely manner.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

