Orefinders Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 3, 2019 for aggregate proceeds of $555,000 (the "Offering"). Orefinders' CEO Stephen Stewart purchased approximately 9.5% of the shares issued in this Offering.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company issued:

(a) 1,966,667 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units"), at a price of $0.06 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of $118,000, where each Flow-Through Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance; and (b) 8,740,000 units (the "Hard Dollar Units"), at a price of $0.05 per Hard Dollar Unit, for gross proceeds of $437,000, where each Hard Dollar Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada, the common shares and warrants issued as part of the Flow-Through Units and the Hard Dollar Units under this Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of closing of the Offering.

In consideration for introducing certain subscribers to the Offering, the Company has paid certain arm's length finders an aggregate of $10,010 in cash and 196,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

