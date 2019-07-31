Classic Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Australia - During the quarter, Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) completed another successful drill campaign at the Forrestania Gold project ("FGP") in Western Australia which returned consistently high-grade results. These results highlighted significant potential to expand current Mineral Resource estimate at FGP.The Company is looking forward to continuing its developments at the Forrestania Gold Projects during the 1st Quarter (July 2019 - September 2019) and aims to:- Continue focused and targeted drilling at Kat Gap;- Further advance interpretation and discovery of significant new zones of gold mineralisation within the granite at Kat Gap, previously thought to be barren;- RC Drilling at Kat Gap looking for cross-cutting high-grade quartz reefs at right angles to existing NW - SE orientated gold lodes;- Continue to raise capital & pay down debt & liabilities to improve the financial position of the Company.To view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8DN1AK81





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





