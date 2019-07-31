Engineer Gold Drilling Intersects Jersey Lilly Vein

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - July 31, 2019 -- Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:EAU) ("Engineer Gold", the "Company") announces that 4 shallow holes totaling 350 metres have been drilled along the Jersey Lilly Vein, successfully identifying multi-metre intercepts of a vuggy, crustiform-colloform quartz-calcite, "Engineer Vein style" vein zone over a strike length of 55 metres. Drill core logging and sampling is in progress.

The Company also announces that drilling has commenced on the 'Engineer TMI' anomaly, a possible intrusion-hosted gold target located 350 metres northeast of the Jersey Lilly Vein drilling area. Drill hole 19DDH-ENG005, currently in progress, is targeting a gold-silver-arsenic-antimony MMI soil anomaly flanking the 180 X 160 metre-wide Engineer TMI Total Magnetic high geophysical anomaly, situated between the southward converging 'Shear A' and 'Shear B' structures. Two additional Phase I drill holes will target the southern end of the Engineer TMI anomaly, 100 metres to the south, and the broad 250m2 "BC Gold" gold-silver-arsenic-antimony MMI soil anomaly near the Shear A & B intersection, a further 300 metres to the south.

The Company also announces that mine dewatering of the lowermost 3 mine levels (Levels 6-8) will commence this week.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott Dorion, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is a recently listed Company focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

