Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update with respect to the Company's activities during the June 2019 quarter.HighlightsThunderstorm Au Project, Fraser Range JV with IGO- JV Partner Intersects Significant High-Grade Gold Mineralisation in Fraser Range Munarra Gully Cu-Au-Co Project, Murchison, Western Australia- E51/1677 - New Shallow High-Grade Cobalt - Platinum Discovery- M51/122 - White Rose Prospect - Significant Copper-Gold Mineralisation DefinedLamil Cu-Au Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia- Rumble signed a $10m Farm Out of Lamil Project with AIC MinesEaraheedy Zn Project, Wiluna, Western Australia- Diamond drilling commenced targeting Mississippi Valley Type (MVT) high-grade zinc depositsPanache Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGM Project, Sudbury, Canada- Area B - Diamond Drilling scheduled in August to test two side by side shallow conductors that potentially represent a massive sulphide zone with associated stringer sulphide mineralisationLong Lake Cu-Ni-PGE-Co Project, Sudbury, Canada- Phase 2 - A deep penetrating ground TEM survey has been planned to test up to 3 kms of identified Sudbury breccia strike with the aim of generating high order conductors for subsequent diamond drill testing.Braeside & Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Projects, Pilbara, Western Australia- Detailed airborne magnetic survey - Completed- CSIRO undertaking Phase 2 of Braeside StudyCorporate- At end of the quarter Rumble had $1.8million cash at bank- Cash inflows or receivables in September quarter anticipated to include $110,000 EIS refund (Earaheedy Drilling), $120,000 director placement (approved at general meeting), AIC Mines to subscribe to $250,000 placement in RTR at $0.06 and issue 714,286 AIC shares to Rumble (~$300,000) (as part of Lamil farm out), R&D return (note in 2017-2018 received $580,000 - RTR spent significantly more in R&D in 2018-2019)To view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6P6IZAK8





About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au