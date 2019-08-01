Orefinders Launches 'Innovation in Mining Scholarship'

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with Young Mining Professionals ("YMP"), the Company will provide a $4,000 scholarship to an innovative student that is studying in a mining related field in Canada.

"Our team is a big believer in innovation, whether it's exploration, operations, data analytics or metallurgical systems as there is a yet to be discovered process that will revolutionize the way we locate and extract orebodies. We are proud to support the Young Mining Professionals and the next generation of entrepreneurs they represent," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO and the Chairman of the Young Mining Professionals organization.

Full details on Orefinders' Innovation in Mining Scholarship is available at the link below:

www.orefinders.ca/innovation

About YMP Scholarship Fund

The Orefinders Innovation in Mining Scholarship is one of ten scholarships totalling over $44,0000 on offer from the YMP Scholarship Fund in 2019. The Fund's mandate is to attract young talent to the exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in Canada.

The YMP Scholarship Fund donates 100% of its revenue to students via this scholarship program.

The Fund is a registered charity and is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors.

Individuals or corporations who would like to support mining education in Canada or establish new scholarships are encouraged to contact us at toronto@youngminingprofessionals.com.

