Guyana Goldstrike Appoints Senior Mining Executive Mr. Robert Stuart (Tookie) Angus to the Advisory Board

September 3, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada - Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the "Company" or "Guyana Goldstrike") (TSXV:GYA) (OTC:GYNAF) (FSE:1ZT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Stuart (Tookie) Angus as an Advisor to the Board of Directors. Mr. Angus joins Mr. Sandy McVey and Dr. Tony Guo on the Advisory Board and will advise the Company on strategic and developmental matters relating to the Marudi Gold Project ("Marudi" or the "Property") located in the Guiana Shield, Guyana, South America.

Mr. Peter Berdusco, President and CEO states,

"With exploration and resource development moving forward at our Marudi Gold Project, the need to grow our team with industry experts has never been more important. Mr. Angus' extensive mining experience in the base and precious metals resource sectors brings to Marudi the required acumen needed for success. Having Mr. Angus available to us is invaluable. We welcome him onboard."

Robert Stuart (Tookie) Angus, LLB, Biography:

Mr. Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chairman of San Marco Resources Inc, K92 Mining Inc, and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He was formerly Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited, he was a Director of First Quantum Minerals until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resources Corporation until its takeover by Brazil's CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned June 30, 2017 as Chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals.

About the Marudi Gold Project

The Company is developing the Marudi Gold Project which has an 17-mining license is located in Guyana, South America. There has been historic diamond drilling completed on the project by prior operators that have delineated two zones of mineralization: Mazoa Hill and Marudi North zones. The Company has completed a mineral resource estimate on the Mazoa Hill zone containing 259,100 indicated gold ounces within 4,428,000 tonnes grading 1.8 g/t and 86,200 inferred gold ounces within 1,653,000 tonnes grading 1.6 g/t. The Company has recently discovered a third mineralized zone: Toucan Ridge. There exists excellent exploration upside for the further discovery of mineralized zones through the development of previously and newly identified mineralized bedrock targets on the project.

For information concerning the mineral resource estimate and the project, readers are encouraged to review "Technical Report: Marudi Property Mazoa Hill Mineral Resource Estimate", a technical report prepared for the Company by Global Mineral Resource Services and is available at: GYA Mazoa Hill Zone 43-101 and under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

About Guyana

The Republic of Guyana is located in South America adjacent to Suriname. The country is English speaking and under British Common Law with a democratically-elected government. It has an established mining act and a rich history of gold production. In 2016, 690,000 ounces of gold was produced by operators mining in the country. The Fraser Institute's 2016 Annual Survey of Mining listed Guyana as the third best mining jurisdiction with regards to investment attractiveness in the Latin America and Caribbean Basin sub-group. The Guiana Shield is the geographic gold-hosting region, and is world-recognized as a premier gold region that is highly prospective, under-explored and has geological continuity with West Africa.* In 2016, two mines in Guyana declared the commencement of commercial production: the Aurora deposit (Guyana Goldfields) and the Karouni deposit (Troy Resources).

* Independent Technical and Environmental Review Karouni Gold Project - Guyana, Behre Dolbear Australia Pty Ltd, April 29, 2016

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Guyana Goldstrike Inc.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

