Focus Graphite Inc. Engages NextCap Investor Relations to Provide Investor Relations Services and Increase Visibility in U.S. Markets

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2019 - Focus Graphite Inc. (“Focus” or the "Company") (TSX-V: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC), an advanced exploration and mining company focused on the production of graphite concentrate, is pleased to announce it has engaged NextCap Investor Relations LLC (“NextCap”) to lead a comprehensive, strategic investor relations and communications program in the United States and in other key regions.



NextCap will partner closely with Focus Graphite’s Management Team and Board of Directors to develop and implement a comprehensive investor relations strategy with the purpose to increase the Company’s visibility in the investment community and goal to enhance shareholder value.

Gary Economo, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite commented, “Our Management Team and Board of Directors is committed to increasing market awareness for Focus Graphite. The appointment of NextCap Investor Relations brings an experienced investor relations practice with broad industry contacts to our team. Utilizing NextCap’s assistance in developing and communicating Focus Graphite’s strategy and message to the investment community, may enhance value for current shareholders, with the additional goal of attracting new investors to the Focus Graphite story.”

“NextCap is excited to be working with and representing Focus Graphite in an investor relations capacity as Focus Graphite represents an attractive investment opportunity in the microcap, public company space,” said Scott Anderson, Founder and President of NextCap. “Our goal is to attract new investor interest in Focus Graphite through assertive, transparent and responsible corporate communications practices.”

The Company granted NextCap 200,000 stock options in Focus Graphite, in accordance with the policies and will have vesting provisions attached and four month hold period, to purchase shares of the Company at $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of the signing of the agreement. The commencement date of the agreement is March 26, 2019 and either party may terminate the agreement at any time, provided that Client shall pay for all work performed to the date of termination.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

About NextCap Investor Relations:

NextCap Investor Relations and Public Relations is a full-service, experienced consultancy practice offering tailored IR, PR and competitive intelligence services to private and publicly traded companies. At present, NextCap Investor Relations and Public Relations owns no shares of Focus Graphite. NextCap’s sole Principal is Founder and President, Scott L. Anderson. The business address of NextCap is: 4135 E. Timbersaw Dr. Boise, ID. 83716 U.S.A. www.nextcap-ir.com.

