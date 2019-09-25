VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2019 - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSX-V: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) (“Viscount” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the receipt of a master’s thesis completed on the Cherry Creek Mining District in Nevada where our Cherry Creek property is located.



The thesis was prepared by David J. Freedman as partial fulfillment of the requirements for the Master of Science degree in Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology (CREG), under the direction of advisor Dr. Michael W. Ressel, Ph.D., a research geologist with the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology. Previously, Dr. Ressel was Chief Geologist of North America for Newmont Mining.

The thesis is entitled “Igneous and Hydrothermal Geology of the Central Cherry Creek Range, White Pine County, Nevada.” It discusses the local geology, geochemistry, age date work, igneous geology, rock alteration, and mineralization. Several of the Company’s gold and silver target areas are discussed in the thesis and directly benefit from the new geological understanding and new geochemical data.

The thesis work has documented a large, long-lived hydrothermal mineralizing system and shows abundant evidence of hydrothermal mineralization (metals carried by hot water and deposited in favorable rocks, and vein structures etc.) This large hydrothermal footprint encompasses nearly eight kilometers of stratigraphy and is responsible for the metallic mineralization that has allowed over 40 historical mines to operate in the district. The thesis documents the various mineral occurrences and relates them to each other in time and space, which is extremely useful for pursuing exploration targets because Viscount can now develop a model of the mineralizing events and to a degree predict where the next deposits might be located.

The company is currently incorporating the findings of this thesis into its targeting and exploration work for the fall of 2019.

Viscount Director Mark Abrams, BSc. and MSc. in Geology, stated: “We are very pleased with the findings in Mr. Freedman’s thesis. The age of the intrusions and related mineralization is very consistent with other productive precious metal mining districts in north-central and eastern Nevada. The deep reaching through-going, high angle faults have fractured the host rocks and prepared them to allow circulation of mineralizing fluids carrying precious and base metals. These high-angle faults coupled with the low-angle bedding parallel faults allow the mineralizing fluids to ascend through the rock column and travel laterally along the contacts between rock units to later precipitate mineralization in favorable horizons in the known regional host rocks that occur at Cherry Creek.”

About Viscount Mining (TSX VENTURE: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 900 hectares where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900’s. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of Tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following takeover by another company.

The Cherry Creek Property exploration is focused in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 3238 hectares. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past-producing mines.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

