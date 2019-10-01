Harvest Gold Announces Stock Consolidation

Vancouver British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 1, 2019: Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG), announces that, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it intends to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a 10 pre-consolidation for 1 post-consolidation basis (the "Consolidation").

As a result of the Consolidation, the 88,724,864 common shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to 8,872,486 common shares. Each fractional common share equal to or greater than 0.5 common shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share and each fractional common share less than 0.5 common shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.

The Company maintains its option on the Cerro Cascaron property in Mexico through its Joint Venture with Evrim Resources (TSXV: EVM) and is actively investigating new opportunities to build its property portfolio.

