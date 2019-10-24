Gatling Appoints New Director and New Chairman

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 24, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR) (OTC:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that Peter Dickie has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Dickie has over 35 years of experience in the public and private corporate environment, with over 25 years spent in management positions. He is the former President, CEO and director of NioCorp Developments Ltd., a company developing the largest super-alloy mineral deposit in North America (Niobium, Titanium and Scandium). During his six years with NioCorp, Mr. Dickie developed key relationships with property owners and all levels of government in the project area, built a team of internationally recognized senior executives, raised tens of millions of dollars and graduated the company to the TSX. During this time, NioCorp's market capitalization grew from under $5 million to over $200 million.

Mr. Dickie is also a former director and officer of Lateegra Gold Corp., which was acquired by Excellon Resources Inc. in 2011, as well as several other listed companies. He is a former Investment Advisor with a Canadian Securities dealer, and a graduate of both the University of Victoria, and the University of British Columbia.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO of Gatling, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Peter Dickie to Gatling's Board of Directors. He has a tremendous track record in project development and corporate affairs, and his experience will be a great asset to Gatling as the Larder gold project continues to advance."

The Company is also pleased to announce that Peter Damouni, a current member of the Board, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Leigh Hughes has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Hughes for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

