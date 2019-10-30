 Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2019 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the third quarter (3Q19) and nine-month (9M19) period ended September 30, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Buenaventura generated US$ 12.0 million in additional EBITDA through the Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program (please see page 6 for more details). Through this program, BVN is increasing the efficiency of its Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, Orcopampa and El Brocal mines.

3Q19 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 55.8 million, compared to US$ 60.8 million reported in 3Q18, primarily due to a reduction in production and volume sold at the Company’s Orcopampa and La Zanja mines. However, this represents a continued positive sequential quarterly trend.

3Q19 EBITDA was adversely affected in the amount of US$ 10 million due to a one-off event related to headcount reduction at Orcopampa and more than expected inventory generated at Tambomayo.

3Q19 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 158.5 million, compared to US$ 150.8 million in 3Q18.

3Q19 capital expenditures were US$ 28.0 million, compared to US$ 18.5 million for the same period in 2018.

3Q19 net income was US$ 4.5 million, compared to a net income of US$ -10.3 million for the same period in 2018.

The portfolio of greenfield projects continued progressing well. San Gabriel (Au) and Trapiche (Cu) have achieved pre-feasibility stage in 3Q19. Buenaventura expects to declare ore reserves in 1Q20.

At Yanacocha, Quecher Main is on budget and should achieve commercial production by 4Q19.

Cerro Verde´s 3Q19 was primarily affected by the social unrest related to a copper project in the region, which restricted the workforce’s access to the mine and the replacement of consumables. Due to this, the processing plants treated stockpiles, which adversely affected grades and recoveries.

A dividend payment of US$ 0.027 per share/ADS was approved by Buenaventura’s Board.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

3Q19 3Q18 Var 9M19 9M18 Var Total Revenues 230.2 268.8 -14 % 632.4 898.5 -30 % Operating Profit -6.9 -24.5 -72 % -49.3 37.0 N.A. EBITDA Direct Operations 55.8 60.8 -8 % 128.4 246.7 -48 % Adjusted EBITDA (Inc Associates) 158.5 150.8 5 % 444.2 515.0 -14 % Net Income 4.5 -10.3 N.A. 41.5 59.4 -30 % EPS* 0.02 -0.04 N.A. 0.16 0.23 -30 %

(*) As of September 30, 2019 Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and is developing the Tambomayo project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

