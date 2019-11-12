Gatling Exploration to Attend Metals Investor Forum, Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 12, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR), (OTC:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce its participation in the Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, British Columbia.

Event Details

- Event: Metals Investor Forum Vancouver - Date: November 15-16, 2019 - Location: JW Marriott Parq, Vancouver, British Columbia - Company Website: www.gatlingexploration.com

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

