Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & National Instrument 62-103

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Toronto, November 19, 2019 - Dr. Elliot Strashin ("Strashin"), Chairman and director of White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company"), announces that on November 14, 2019 he purchased through the TSX Venture Exchange, a total of 158,000 common shares of the Company trigging a regulatory requirement to file an Early Warning Report and issue a news release.

Immediately prior to the purchase of securities described above, Strashin owned 7,292,419 common shares, representing an approximately .9995763 per-cent interest in the Company on an undiluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Strashin and his joint actors own 7,450,419 common shares, representing an approximately 10.2% interest in the Company on an undiluted basis.

Strashin holds the shares of the Company for investment purposes only. Strashin intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Company, subsequent developments affecting the Company or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Strashin may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Company.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Elliot Strashin"

Elliot Strashin

For further information contact:

Elliot Strashin

elliot@strashindevelopments.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49888