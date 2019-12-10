Macarthur Minerals Intersects High Grade Magnetite at Its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to provide an update on the recent infill drilling program at its Lake Giles Iron Project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia. Infill Drilling has intersected a zone of high-grade magnetite mineralisation identified previously at the Moonshine North deposit and assay results have been received for several Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes.



The drilling programme commenced on 17 August 2019 and concluded on 8 December 2019 with a total of 21 RC holes and nine diamond drill holes completed.

The results of the drilling campaign have shown a successful intersection of high-grade magnetite mineralisation. Previous test work has demonstrated the potential to produce a processed high-grade magnetite concentrate of approximately 68-69%.

HIGHLIGHTS

Reverse Circulation drilling has successfully intersected the previously identified high grade magnetite mineralisation at Moonshine North. Hole LGRC_2160 intersected an interval 86m to 180m (94m) averaging 40.51% Fe (including the interval 121m to 171m with a grade of 47.52% Fe). Hole LGRC_2166 intersected the interval 95m to 152m (57m) averaging 40.23% Fe (including the interval 129m to 147m with a grade of 60.64% Fe).

Diamond drill hole LGDD_071 drilled at Moonshine North has also intersected the high-grade magnetite mineralisation from a down hole depth of 91.5m to 162.74m (71.24m) with strong visual magnetite content (Photo 1).

Photo 1 - Strong magnetite mineralisation at Moonshine North Zone in diamond drill hole LGDD_071

Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:



“The Company is extremely pleased with its successful listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the positive market response in the first two days of trading. Macarthur’s dual listing on the ASX and the TSX-V will provide the Company with increased opportunities in the pre-development stage of its flagship Moonshine Magnetite Project.

“With Australia as a major exporter of iron ore to the world and the ASX being the home exchange to some of the world’s largest iron ore producing companies, it makes sense for Macarthur to be dual listed in Australia.”

Moonshine Magnetite Infill Drilling Program

The majority of the Moonshine and Moonshine North deposits are defined by drill hole spacing of 200m X 200m and classified as an Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 710 mt at 30.2% Fe1.

The current infill drilling program has been designed at closer drill hole spacing to upgrade the resource classification for some of the Moonshine and Moonshine North deposits. The planned program included 21 RC drill holes and nine diamond drill holes. The program has concluded with a total of 3,674 metres of RC drilling and 2,673 metres of diamond drilling completed.

The drilling program has been designed with the goal of upgrading the resource classification to include Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources. The updated mineral resource, when completed, will underpin the Feasibility Study to be completed for the Lake Giles Iron Project.

The photo below shows the Diamond Drill rig in operation (Photo 2) at the Moonshine North deposit.

Moonshine North Magnetite Results

At the Moonshine North deposit, Reverse Circulation and Diamond drilling has successfully intersected the previously identified high grade magnetite mineralisation. Assay results for intervals of high-grade magnetite obtained to date are provided in the table below, NOTE these are drill intersections and not true widths.

Hole ID m From m To Interval Fe% SiO 2 % P% S% Al 2 O 3 % LOI LGRC_2159 201 287 86 33.85 30.72 0.06 2.99 2.75 6.09 INC 227 260 33 41.58 21.71 0.08 1.82 1.86 5.2 LGRC_2160 86 180 94 40.51 20.90 0.07 2.07 2.45 7.36 INC 122 162 40 49.27 8.70 0.08 0.79 0.36 6.22 LGRC_2161 139 194 55 38.39 33.15 0.06 1.55 2.09 2.42 INC 156 194 38 41.73 33.31 0.07 0.70 0.37 0.56 LGRC_2164 25 107 82 38.98 36.48 0.07 0.14 2.63 3.28 INC 77 92 15 53.28 20.46 0.09 0.03 0.05 2.47 LGRC_2165 29 110 81 37.44 36.15 0.05 0.7 1.57 4.22 INC 48 77 29 47.78 27.11 0.06 1.2 0.48 2.35 LGRC_2166 95 152 57 40.23 28.87 0.07 3.81 2.96 4.66 INC 129 147 18 60.64 7.05 0.11 0.67 0.49 -0.26

Analytical results are pending for a further eight holes also drilled at Moonshine North, all of which include visually logged intervals with a high percentage of magnetite content.

Preliminary metallurgical test work on a sample of similar iron grade obtained from hole LGRC_203 drilled at Moonshine North previously showed great potential to obtain a high-grade magnetite concentrate1. Single and two-staged Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS) obtained concentrate grades ranging from 67.3% to 68.4% Fe and 4.2% to 5.0% SiO 2 with high mass recoveries of 57.8% to 60.3%. Material of higher head grade is likely to result in higher mass recovery in comparison to the conservative design criteria of 38% used in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, 20191.

Photo 2 - Diamond Drill Rig in Operation at Moonshine North - Hole LGDD_071

Update of the Moonshine/ Moonshine North infill drilling program

Since the release of the Preliminary Economic Assessment1 the company commenced its work for a Feasibility Study (FS). The study is well underway with the infill drilling program completed on 8 December 2019. Analytical results have been returned for the first two batches of RC samples and 4 ½ diamond holes. A third batch of the remaining core samples is in transit to the laboratory. Davis Tube analysis results are awaited.

The table below provides analytical results of the programme returned from the SGS Australia Pty Ltd laboratory in Perth. SGS Australia Pty Ltd is a Member of the SGS Group that provides analytical services throughout the world. All samples were dispatched to SGS Perth Laboratory. On completion of each drill hole the calico sample bags were placed in poly-weave bags and transferred to the Ularring exploration compound where they were securely stored. The poly-weave bags were placed in large bulka bags and transported to the assay laboratory depot in Kalgoorlie and then Perth using a contracted freight company.

At all times the samples were under the security of either Macarthur or the transport company personnel, and then under the security of the laboratory. Rip tie security tags were used to secure all samples. Pulp samples were analysed using Borate Fusion with XRF finish (laboratory analytical code XRF78L), considered the industry standard practice for iron ore. Industry standard certified reference materials (CRMs) and blanks were utilized in order to check laboratory assay quality control. The insertion rate for CRMs is a nominal 1 in 20. Different CRMs have been selected for use at varying Iron grades over the life of the project. The combined insertion rate of pulp blanks and CRMs is a nominal 1 in 20 samples. The QA/QC program includes CRMs, blanks, preparation duplicates and field duplicates and is acceptable according to industry standards. Pulp duplicates were also analysed to test for analytical accuracy.

HOLE_ID



m FROM M TO INTERVAL Fe% SiO 2 % P% S% Al 2 O 3 % LOI RC HOLES LGRC_2146 38 81 43 30.67 52.01 0.04 0.22 0.22 2.43 AND 87 98 11 30.40 50.44 0.04 0.27 0.10 0.97 LGRC_2147 103 227 124 28.41 50.37 0.05 1.02 1.25 0.79 INC 138 222 84 30.00 51.29 0.04 0.33 0.33 0.11 LGRC_2148 44 101 57 30.99 49.80 0.04 0.18 1.33 2.26 LGRC_2149 24 57 33 30.41 53.15 0.04 0.04 0.13 2.82 AND 60 77 17 30.26 54.48 0.05 0.04 0.11 1.47 AND 96 100 4 33.33 47.65 0.04 0.02 0.05 3.74 LGRC_2151 91 286 (EOH) 95 29.77 49.61 0.04 1.26 1.65 1.4 INC 127 286 (EOH) 59 33.76 49.59 0.05 0.50 0.18 -0.54 LGRC_2153 21 75 54 31.92 50.78 0.04 0.02 0.56 2.61 LGRC_2154 106 162 56 21.12 58.69 0.04 2.43 1.16 3.07 LGRC_2155 43 78 35 33.46 49.30 0.05 0.11 0.27 1.71 LGRC_2156 11

78 67 27.78 55.59 0.03 0.03 1.00 3.11 LGRC_2159 201 287 86 33.85 30.72 0.06 2.99 2.75 6.09 INC 227 260 33 41.58 21.71 0.08 1.82 1.86 5.2 LGRC_2160 86 180 94 40.51 20.90 0.07 2.07 2.45 7.36 INC 122 162 40 49.27 8.70 0.08 0.79 0.36 6.22 LGRC_2161 139 194 55 38.39 33.15 0.06 1.55 2.09 2.42 INC 156 194 38 41.73 33.31 0.07 0.70 0.37 0.56 LGRC_2164 25 107 82 38.98 36.48 0.07 0.14 2.63 3.28 INC 77 92 15 53.28 20.46 0.09 0.03 0.05 2.47 LGRC_2165 29 110 81 37.44 36.15 0.05 0.7 1.57 4.22 INC 48 77 29 47.78 27.11 0.06 1.2 0.48 2.35 LGRC_2166 95 152 57 40.23 28.87 0.07 3.81 2.96 4.66 INC 129 147 18 60.64 7.05 0.11 0.67 0.49 -0.26 DIAMOND HOLES LGDD_066 60 178 118 26.73 53.89 0.04 1.06 0.77 1.89 INC 59.2 138 78.8 30.47 49.01 0.05 1.24 1.07 2.06 AND INC 84 138 54 32.65 48.55 0.05 0.42 0.15 0.05 LGDD_067 42.6 135 92.4 31.35 48.8 0.05 0.69 1.09 1.21 INC 69 135 66 32.88 48.04 0.05 0.37 0.34 -0.1 LGDD_068 36 158 122 28.72 51.9 0.04 0.38 1.46 1.76 INC 83 149 66 33.5 47.86 0.05 0.41 0.19 0.54 LGDD_069 60 77.9 17.9 27.48 50.84 0.06 2.16 0.94 6.44 AND 91.05 115 23.95 34.41 46.89 0.04 0.37 0.17 -0.51

The table below gives the surveyed Reverse Circulation drill hole locations plotted as MGA Zone 50

HOLE_ID



EASTINGS NORTHINGS DEPTH DIP AZIMUTH DEPTH COLLAR

ELEVATION



LGRC_2146 790002.018 6672370.965 0.1 -59.64 241.61 150 497.67 LGRC_2147 790155.121 6672346.679 0.02 -59.64 241.18 282 498.46 LGRC_2148 790087.161 6672300.115 0 -60.13 240.53 108 498.48 LGRC_2149 790221.001 6672028.59 0 -60.14 230.83 126 506.13 LGRC_2150 790164.623 6672132.868 0 -60.33 227.21 132 500.56 LGRC_2151 790398.494 6671905.278 0 -60.61 245.79 186 508.88 LGRC_2152 790342.351 6671767.248 0.11 -59.96 247.61 39 509.04 LGRC_2153 790347.567 6671769.409 0.11 -59.96 247.61 132 508.93 LGRC_2154 790548.955 6671763.555 0 -59.82 238.13 234 508.39 LGRC_2155 790428.381 6671707.73 0 -60.5 221.8 114 498.10 LGRC_2156 789918.71 6672458.84 0 -60.2 213.48 151 500.82 LGRC_2157 789788.17 6672579.123 0.15 -60.24 237.28 138 498.55 LGRC_2158 789719.09 6672674.802 0 -60.16 259.02 120 493.38 LGRC_2159 787889.666 6675197.131 0 -60.36 234.16 294 502.94 LGRC_2160 787908.094 6674996.982 0 -60.28 222 294 486.93 LGRC_2161 787904.626 6674993.651 0 -77.35 229.3 261 486.27 LGRC_2162 787760.846 6675122.895 0 -60.51 240.45 100 483.15 LGRC_2163 787807.945 6675038.13 1.47 -60.59 244.4 114 488.28 LGRC_2164 787852.361 6674946.706 0 -59.52 239.31 114 486.83 LGRC_2165 787888.901 6674854.723 0 -60.23 244.79 130 486.6 LGRC_2166 788022.367 6674690.553 0 -60.61 245.02 160 475.26

A photo of the Reverse Circulation drill rig in action on hole LGRC_2161 at the Moonshine North deposit is shown below (Photo 3) and RC chip samples of materials from the Moonshine North deposit shown in photo 4.

Photo 3 - Reverse Circulation Drill in action on hole LGRC2161 at Moonshine North.

Photo 4 - Reverse Circulation Drill chip samples of materials from the Moonshine North deposit.

No New Information

To the extent that this announcement contains references to prior exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates, which have been cross referenced to previous market announcements (including supporting JORC reporting tables) made by the Company, unless explicitly stated, no new information is contained in accordance with Table 1 checklist in the JORC Code. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements and, in the case of Mineral Resources that all assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr Ian S Cooper, B.Sc., A.R.S.M., F.G.S. FAusIMM, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (membership number 107348, is a consultant of Macarthur and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr Cooper is in charge of Macarthur’s exploration programs and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS, ASX: MIO)

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project includes the 80 million tonne Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) and the 710 million tonne Moonshine magnetite resource. Macarthur has prominent (~1,281 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and nickel exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Macarthur Minerals Ltd.

“Cameron McCall”

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

A different version of the current report was submitted to the ASX and formatted according to the JORC requirements. The technical data presented in both reports are identical and only the format and legal statements may differ.



1 NI43-101 Technical Report filed June 17, 2019, titled “Macarthur Minerals Ltd., Preliminary Economic Assessment Lake Giles Iron Project, Western Australia”, NI43-101 Technical Report – Preliminary Assessment



Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

