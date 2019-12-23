GobiMin Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2019 - (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (the “Company” or “GobiMin”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Duncan Hancock has been appointed as Director of the Company effective on December 23, 2019 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Mr. Duncan Hancock has over 40 years of experience in commodities trading in London, New York, Chicago and Hong Kong. He has held a number of senior management positions in several well-known worldwide brokerage firms in London and Hong Kong throughout his career. Mr. Hancock has extensive experience in investing in foreign exchange markets and commodity futures and options markets, including base metals and precious metals. He has also been involved in client liaison, development and expansion of client base including USA and European producers, USA Hedge Funds and European merchants.
For further information, please contact:
Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (852) 3586-6500
Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com
