Avrupa Minerals Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU) is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement of $182,000 comprised of 3,640,000 units.



Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant allows the holder to buy an additional share until December 18, 2021 at a price of $0.05 each. The securities have a four-month hold period expiring on April 19, 2020.

The proceeds of this offering will be used to cover costs necessary to complete the recently-announced option agreement for Avrupa’s Alvalade VMS copper-zinc project in Portugal, including legal, regulatory and administrative costs, as well as for review of new project opportunities in Europe.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned, presently self-funded, flagship project in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal and Kosovo, and is presently reviewing new opportunities elsewhere around the continent.

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

