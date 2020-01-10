Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on March 9, 2020

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, will host its Analyst and Investor Day ("Buenaventura Day") on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12 pm in New York, NY.

This event, held for equity analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by Mr. Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Lunch will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on March 9 with the presentation beginning at 12:30 pm. Registration confirmations will be provided to individual attendees.

Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Cinthya Araya at +1 (646) 940 8843 or email cinthya@inspirgroup.com.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and is developing the Tambomayo project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Contact

Contacts in Lima:

Leandro Garcia, Chief Financial Officer

(511) 419 2540

Rodrigo Echecopar, Investor Relations Coordinator

(511) 419 2591/ rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

Contacts in NY:

Barbara Cano

(646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: www.buenaventura.com