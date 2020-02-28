EnviroLeach Announces Results of Bulk Test for Mid-Tier Gold Producer - Produces 277.8 Ounces of Gold

VANCOUVER, February 28, 2020 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive lab and bulk sample program on high-grade gravity table tailings material from a mid-tier gold producer. Estimated gold recoveries from the bulk sample (2.7 tonnes of material) averaged 97% and produced 277.8 ounces of gold.

Following extensive lab and bench scale test programs, a locked cycle, bulk test program (leaching, filtering and electrowinning) was carried out on a 2.7 tonne bulk sample of table tails from the gold mining operation. The objective of the bulk test program was to determine the efficacy and recovery rates of gold from the host material using EnviroLeach's proprietary formula and to collect key operational data such as leach kinetics, chemical reusability, reagent consumption and costs. The bulk test produced no tailings effluent, as all filtrate/liquids were reused in the process.

The test results report an overall average estimated gold recovery of 97% and three gold bars were produced having a combined gold content of 277.8 ounces (8,639 grams).

Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach CEO, states; "This successful bulk test on these high-grade gravity tails clearly validates the proficiency of our patented formula to offer a cost-effective, sustainable and environmentally friendly extraction alternative to the gold mining sector. Thousands of gold mines around the world rely on gravity-based concentration. This bulk test demonstrates that many of these mine operations could benefit from our eco-friendly extraction alternative. The adoption of the EnviroLeach process could reduce the industry's reliance on the conventional cyanide and smelting methods used today and contribute to environmental sustainability across the gold mining sector ."

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners and over $20 Million dollars in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

