Avrupa Minerals Continues to Progress Licensing for the Alvalade VMS Project, Portugal

April 15, 2020 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) wishes to provide the following update concerning the licensing of the Alvalade Project in the Portuguese Pyrite Belt. The Company is pleased to state that despite the current worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, progress towards completion of licensing of the Project is underway, as all three parties involved in the effort, Avrupa, our partner, and the Portuguese Mining Bureau, continue to work on the finalization of the Experimental Exploitation License (EEL) contract. While Portugal is under a mitigational lockdown, meaning that non-essential outside work and travel are prohibited, the licensing process continues remotely from home offices of all parties.

Last week, on the Spotlight Mining venue, the Company presented a short history of mining in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, along with an update on progress at Alvalade. The YouTube re-broadcast of the presentation may be accessed under the banner "The Newest Oldest Mining Districts" in the e-conference section at www.spotlightmining.com.

Avrupa discovered persistent, strong massive sulfide mineralization at the Sesmarias locality with the assistance of several partners and a program of self-funded drilling. Present estimated size of the main Sesmarias copper-zinc bearing, massive sulfide lens is 600 meters long x 300 meters wide x 25 meters thick. Strike length of the Sesmarias target is estimated to continue a further 2,000 meters to the north, and the Company contemplates more drilling along strike once the Alvalade EEL is issued and health conditions permit re-opening of the business.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a prospect generator model. The Company holds one 100%-owned, presently self-funded flagship project, the Alvalade VMS Project. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal and Kosovo.

