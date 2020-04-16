Buenaventura Announces the Withdrawal of Year-End 2019 Dividend Payment

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that, due to uncertainties related to suspended mining activities in Peru and with the aim to preserve the Company’s cash position, Buenaventura’s Board of Directors has unanimously voted to withdraw to the Company’s year-end 2019 dividend payment from the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda.

The declaration and payment of future dividends will be based on Buenaventura’s financial results, cash requirements, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Other items of the agenda proposed by Board of Directors on February 20, 2020 will remain unchanged. Further, new dates for the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be approved by the Board of Directors and announced to the market once the Company has received notice from the Peruvian authorities confirming that restrictions related to the National State of Emergency have been lifted.

Company Description

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005814/en/

Contact

Contacts in Lima:

Leandro Garcia, Chief Financial Officer

(511) 419 2540

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations

(511) 419 2591/ rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

Contacts in NY:

Barbara Cano

(646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: www.buenaventura.com