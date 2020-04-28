Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2020 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Menü Artikel
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 1Q20 results for production and volume sold.

1Q20 Production per Metal
(100% Basis)

Gold (Oz.)

January

February

March

1Q

Type of Proccesing Plant

Orcopampa

3,992

4,129

40

8,160

Flotation

Tambomayo

5,111

7,067

2,371

14,549

Flotation

La Zanja

614

1,750

932

3,297

Heap leaching

Tantahuatay

10,095

6,679

5,719

22,493

Heap leaching

Yanacocha

45,520

35,326

40,956

121,802

Heap leaching

El Brocal

1,570

1,476

1,008

4,054

Flotation

Silver (Oz.)

January

February

March

1Q

Type of Proccesing Plant

Uchucchacua

773,878

767,022

415,563

1,956,463

Flotation

El Brocal

221,958

267,914

188,195

678,067

Flotation

Tambomayo

132,079

200,105

53,347

385,532

Flotation

Julcani

217,316

219,535

113,700

550,552

Flotation

Lead (MT)

January

February

March

1Q

Type of Proccesing Plant

El Brocal

1,535

2,579

1,346

5,460

Flotation

Uchucchacua

1,044

814

414

2,273

Flotation

Tambomayo

543

443

208

1,194

Flotation

Julcani

54

59

36

149

Flotation

Zinc (MT)

January

February

March

1Q

Type of Proccesing Plant

El Brocal

5,089

5,692

4,277

15,058

Flotation

Uchucchacua

1,179

861

320

2,360

Flotation

Tambomayo

609

461

197

1,267

Flotation

Copper (MT)

January

February

March

1Q

Type of Proccesing Plant

Cerro Verde

39,195

31,497

21,519

92,211

Flotation

El Brocal

3,415

3,053

2,654

9,122

Flotation

Additional Comments

  1. Peru’s state of emergency and related mandated lockdown began on March 16, 2020.
  2. As was announced on March 30, 2020, Buenaventura has suspended the full year 2020 guidance provided at the Company’s March 9, 2020 Investor Day.
  3. The Company expects to provide updated guidance on May 18, 2020 with the release of its 1Q20 Financial Results.
  4. Buenaventura’s enhanced mine plan will target high-grade areas while maintaining a focus on exploration and cost reduction, once the Company’s mines resume production.
  5. Mineral at Orcopampa is treated during the last two weeks of the month, aligned with the mine’s working protocol. No mineral was therefore treated during the month of March.
  6. The Uchucchacua mine plan is designed to ramp-up production to exploit high-grade areas starting the second quarter of 2020.

1Q20 Payable Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)

1Q20 (Actual)
Gold (Oz.)

Orcopampa

9,016
Tambomayo

5,286
La Zanja

3,295
Tantahuatay

23,978
El Brocal

2,639

Silver (Oz.)

Uchucchacua

1,880,330
El Brocal

466,365
Tambomayo

110,661
Julcani

514,114

Lead (MT)

El Brocal

5,145
Uchucchacua

1,972
Tambomayo

282
Julcani

95

Zinc (MT)

El Brocal

12,438
Uchucchacua

1,874
Tambomayo

992

Copper (MT)

El Brocal

8,458

Realized Metal Prices*

Gold (Oz)

1,692
Silver (Oz)

17.16
Lead (MT)

1,653
Zinc (MT)

1,824
Copper (MT)

5,536

*Buenaventura consolidated figures

Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 201* Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.



Contact

Contacts in Lima: Leandro García, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

Contacts in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com


