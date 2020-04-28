Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2020 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 1Q20 results for production and volume sold.

1Q20 Production per Metal

(100% Basis) Gold (Oz.) January February March 1Q Type of Proccesing Plant Orcopampa 3,992 4,129 40 8,160 Flotation Tambomayo 5,111 7,067 2,371 14,549 Flotation La Zanja 614 1,750 932 3,297 Heap leaching Tantahuatay 10,095 6,679 5,719 22,493 Heap leaching Yanacocha 45,520 35,326 40,956 121,802 Heap leaching El Brocal 1,570 1,476 1,008 4,054 Flotation Silver (Oz.) January February March 1Q Type of Proccesing Plant Uchucchacua 773,878 767,022 415,563 1,956,463 Flotation El Brocal 221,958 267,914 188,195 678,067 Flotation Tambomayo 132,079 200,105 53,347 385,532 Flotation Julcani 217,316 219,535 113,700 550,552 Flotation Lead (MT) January February March 1Q Type of Proccesing Plant El Brocal 1,535 2,579 1,346 5,460 Flotation Uchucchacua 1,044 814 414 2,273 Flotation Tambomayo 543 443 208 1,194 Flotation Julcani 54 59 36 149 Flotation Zinc (MT) January February March 1Q Type of Proccesing Plant El Brocal 5,089 5,692 4,277 15,058 Flotation Uchucchacua 1,179 861 320 2,360 Flotation Tambomayo 609 461 197 1,267 Flotation Copper (MT) January February March 1Q Type of Proccesing Plant Cerro Verde 39,195 31,497 21,519 92,211 Flotation El Brocal 3,415 3,053 2,654 9,122 Flotation

Additional Comments

Peru’s state of emergency and related mandated lockdown began on March 16, 2020. As was announced on March 30, 2020, Buenaventura has suspended the full year 2020 guidance provided at the Company’s March 9, 2020 Investor Day. The Company expects to provide updated guidance on May 18, 2020 with the release of its 1Q20 Financial Results. Buenaventura’s enhanced mine plan will target high-grade areas while maintaining a focus on exploration and cost reduction, once the Company’s mines resume production. Mineral at Orcopampa is treated during the last two weeks of the month, aligned with the mine’s working protocol. No mineral was therefore treated during the month of March. The Uchucchacua mine plan is designed to ramp-up production to exploit high-grade areas starting the second quarter of 2020.

1Q20 Payable Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q20 (Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 9,016 Tambomayo 5,286 La Zanja 3,295 Tantahuatay 23,978 El Brocal 2,639 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,880,330 El Brocal 466,365 Tambomayo 110,661 Julcani 514,114 Lead (MT) El Brocal 5,145 Uchucchacua 1,972 Tambomayo 282 Julcani 95 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 12,438 Uchucchacua 1,874 Tambomayo 992 Copper (MT) El Brocal 8,458 Realized Metal Prices* Gold (Oz) 1,692 Silver (Oz) 17.16 Lead (MT) 1,653 Zinc (MT) 1,824 Copper (MT) 5,536

*Buenaventura consolidated figures

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 201* Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428006003/en/

Contact

Contacts in Lima: Leandro García, Chief Financial Officer

(511) 419 2540

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations

(511) 419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

Contacts in NY:

Barbara Cano

(646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com