Guyana Goldstrike Announces Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, July 02, 2020 - Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the "Company" or "Guyana Goldstrike") (TSXV:GYA) (OTC:GYNAF) (FSE:1ZT) announces the results of its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

At the meeting shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the AGSM's management information circular, namely:

- Election of all nominee directors to the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year; - Re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation; - Acceptance of the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial years ended June 30, 2018 and April 30, 2019, and the auditor's reports thereon; - Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan for the ensuing year; - Approval to set the number of directors for the ensuing year at five (5); and - Approval to adopt the new articles of the Company.

The following table details the results of the common shares of the Company that were voted at the AGSM:



On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Guyana Goldstrike Inc.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

